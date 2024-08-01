3×3 basketball recap, Aug. 1: Germany hands Canada first loss on women’s side

Germany women’s 3×3 basketball – Credit: USA Today Sports

Women’s: Australia 21, China 15

Led by Alex Wilson’s 11 points, Australia moved to 2-1 in pool play with a 21-15 win over China.

Marena Whittle added 7 and Anneli Maley had 3 points for the Aussies, which shot 11 for 13 (85%).

China had all four of its players score but never led in the game. It dropped to 1-2.

Women’s: Germany 19, Canada 15

Canada dropped from the unbeaten ranks as it fell to Germany, 19-15 on Friday.

Elisa Mevius broke a 10-10 tie to give Germany an advantage it would never relinquish. Mevius had 7 points while Sonja Greinacher led the team with 8.

Twin sisters Michelle and Katherine Plouffe each had 5 points for Canada.

Germany and Canada are now both 2-1 in pool play, the same as Australia, which won earlier in the morning. Spain, which plays later in the day, remains the lone undefeated team on the women’s side.

Men’s: Serbia 21, Netherlands 19

Strahinja Stojacic hit an off-balance 2-pointer with time running out to give Serbia a 21-19 win over the Netherlands.

With Serbia leading, 19-17, Dejan Majstorovic missed a bunny layup to go up 3. The Netherlands then scored on back-to-back possessions to even up the game with 8 seconds to play.

Stojacic scored only 3 points in the game but he hit the shot that mattered most, falling backwards from right-center of the key. Marko Brankovic led Serbia with 9 points.

Serbia moved to 2-1 in pool play while the Netherlands, which was led by Worthy de Jong‘s and Dimeo van der Horst‘s 8 points each, dropped to 1-2.

