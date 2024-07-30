3×3 basketball recap, July 30: U.S. women drop opener of Olympic title defense

Opening the first day of 3×3 basketball action at the Paris Olympics, Germany pulled off an upset of the defending Olympic champion U.S. women’s team. The Canadian women, Latvian men and Dutch men also posted victories in pool play on Tuesday.

Women’s pool round: Germany 17, U.S. 13

Opening their Olympic title defense, the U.S. women’s 3×3 basketball team fell to a hot-shooting Germany squad, 17-13.

Germany trailed 5-0 early but dominated the final eight minutes to win their first-ever Olympic 3×3 basketball game. The Germans showcased a beautifully balanced attack, with no player scoring more than 5 points and all four players dropping in at least 3.

Hailey Van Lith, a member of the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup gold medal-winning U.S. squad, led the Americans with 6 points and 3 rebounds. Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby snagged 7 boards and added 4 points.

After the initial Hamby-led U.S. 5-0 run, the Germans punched right back with an 11-3 run to pull ahead by three. Stella Reichert powered Germany with three key buckets, not missing a single shot.

With U.S. energy flagging, Hailey Van Lith dropped in a clutch bucket to stop the bleeding. Hamby then connected on two of her own, tying it at 11 with just 3:10 left. But from there, it was all Germany. Sonja Greinacher connected on a big two, and the Germans never surrendered the lead, coasting to a 17-13 victory.

The U.S. shot just 1-of-8 from behind the arc, while Germany’s 40% clip all but assured the German victory.

The American loss is just the nation’s second women’s loss in the short history of Olympic 3×3 basketball. The U.S. is back in action Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET against Azerbaijan. Germany faces Australia at 11:30 a.m.

Women’s pool round: Canada 22, Australia 14

Canada smothered Australia early en route to a commanding opening victory. The Canadians led 15-3 after the first 5:24 and held on for the eight point win.

Twin stars Katherine and Michelle Plouffe scored 10 and 8 points, respectively, with Katherine drilling each of her 2-point attempts. As a team, Canada was incredibly efficient, missing just five shots from inside the arc while coughing up three fewer turnovers. The win for Canada is the nation’s first in women’s 3×3 basketball.

Men’s pool round: Latvia 21, Lithuania 14

Latvia trounced Lithuania in the defending Olympic champions’ first game of Paris 2024 with a 21-14 win.

Latvia forced 10 turnovers, and only committed 3, as they rolled through Tuesday’s contest. Nauris Miezis powered the Latvians with 9 points and 4 rebounds, and Latvia shot a stellar 6-for-18 from downtown. Lithuania, meanwhile, made just 1-of-12 two-point attempts. Aurelijus Pukelis was Lithuania’s top scorer — he dropped in 8 points on 6-of-7 shooting from inside.

Men’s pool round: Netherlands 21, China 16

Each making their second appearances in the Olympic men’s 3×3 basketball tournament, China and The Netherlands played a physical, defensive opener on Tuesday. The Dutch, led by 36-year-old veteran Worthy de Jong (9 points), smothered China with a 21-16 victory.

The Netherlands showcased remarkable efficiency, scoring on 16 of their 18 shots from inside the arc. The Dutch also committed just two turnovers (to China’s 7) and grabbed 6 offensive rebounds (to China’s 0). Ning Zhang led China with 7 points in the opening-round loss.

