6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Fresno early Friday morning

(CNN) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6.4 hit Nevada on Friday morning, about 225 miles northwest of Las Vegas near the California border, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake occurred at 4:03 a.m. local time according to the USGS. It was 4.7 miles deep. At least four aftershocks were reported. It was about 35 miles west of the town of Tonopah, east of the Sierra Nevada range. The earthquake was “widely felt,” USGS spokesman Paul Laustsen said.
“There have been almost 8,000 ‘did you feel it’ reports, with people logging into USGS to report it,” Laustsen said.
Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Stritenberger felt the main earthquake. He said it was the biggest one he’s ever experienced. Deputies are checking out reported damage on US 95.
“North- and southbound is undrivable around mile marker 89,” Stritenberger said. “According to people who called it in, it’s buckled really bad.”
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.