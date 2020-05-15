Home
6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Fresno early Friday morning

(CNN) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6.4 hit Nevada on Friday morning, about 225 miles northwest of Las Vegas near the California border, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake occurred at 4:03 a.m. local time according to the USGS. It was 4.7 miles deep. At least four aftershocks were reported. It was about 35 miles west of the town of Tonopah, east of the Sierra Nevada range. The earthquake was “widely felt,” USGS spokesman Paul Laustsen said.

