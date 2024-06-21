8 car break-ins and gun stolen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A recent string of car break-ins is causing concern in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police Chief David Towe tells NBC5 News there have been eight car break-ins recently.

Half of those saw items stolen, but the biggest item of concern is a small caliber handgun.

The Jacksonville Police Department (JPD) is down to two officers right now, but Chief Towe says help from the sheriff’s office is saving them.

He says with this string of break-ins, the cars are almost always unlocked.

And they’ll try the car door. If the car door opens, they take what they want; what they can find. And they move on. If the car doesn’t open, they keep moving. It’s very, very rare. I can only recall one, maybe two instances in the 33 years where someone physically broke into a car. The rest of the time, they’re just unlocked. So help us help you. Lock your cars.

According to Chief Towe, Jacksonville officers can sometimes work through the night.

He says there is still the possibility of other law enforcement vehicles moving through the city regularly.

