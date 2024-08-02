A proposal of Olympic proportions: China badminton’s Huang Yaqiong wins gold, then gets engaged

China’s Huang Yaqiong will be leaving Paris with not one, but two precious metals this summer.

Shortly after winning gold in the mixed doubles badminton competition Friday afternoon, Huang’s partner and fellow Chinese badminton player, Liu Yuchen, got down on a knee and popped the question.

Huang quickly burst into tears with the gold medal draped around her neck and said yes.





This is not the first proposal of these Olympic games. Argentine handball player, Pablo Simonet, proposed to his girlfriend and Argentine field hockey player, Maria Campoy, just before the two got on the boats for the Opening Ceremony.

In the City of Love, Huang has now struck gold and diamond.

