Access hosts Senior Fair at the Medford Armory

MEDFORD, Ore. – Access will host its annual Senior Fair on Tuesday.

The fair is free for all. It starts at 9 am and goes until 4 pm, at the Medford Armory on South Pacific Highway.

Organizers say it’ will have more than 80 booths from health care and living facilities to social service agencies, local hospitals, art organizations and other critical resources.

“Its all about seniors and their families, it is a one stop shop for senior resources and information they need to live their best life”, said Kellie Battaglia, Access.

Visitors can also enjoy bingo with some celebrity callers and win prices throughout the day.

Access suggests visitors donate nonperishable food that will then go on toward senior programs.

