Actor, comedian Bob Newhart dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Actor and comedian Bob Newhart died Thursday in Los Angeles.

He was 94 years old.

Best known for his dry sense of humor, Newhart was known for his roles in the classic TV sitcoms “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Newhart.”

In 1961, he won three Grammys for his live album “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart.” One of those was in the Best New Artist category.

“The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart” was the first comedy album to top the Billboard Charts.

Newhart’s film career included hits like “Elf” and “Legally Blonde Two.”

His publicist says his passing is an “end of an era in comedy.”

He is survived by his four children and 10 grandchildren.

