Addictions Recovery Center is expanding its services with a new facility

MEDFORD, Ore. — Addictions Recovery Center (ARC) is expanding its Fresh Start Withdrawal Management services with a new facility.

On June 7, Medford’s Site Plan and Architectural Commission approved plans for the 10,000 square-foot expansion.

The withdrawal treatment facility on East Main Street will have 18 patient rooms and two medical step-down rooms accessible to those with disabilities.

According to ARC, the expansion will almost double its capacity for inpatient services as they currently have 10 patient rooms.

NBC5 News spoke with ARC’s Joe Wilson, who says these programs are critical for recovery.

Our Fresh Start Withdrawal Management Program is a crucial level of treatment that helps individuals safely and effectively withdraw from substances that they’ve become physically dependent on. It’s the only program of its kind currently operating in Jackson and Josephine county.

ARC says it is aiming to provide a safe and secure environment for patients to detox and recover both physically and mentally.

Licensed medical professionals are available to detox patients 24/7.

It is aiming for a target completion date of March 2025.

To learn more about ARC and its programs, visit the official website.

