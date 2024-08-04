Adele stops mid-concert to watch Sha’Carri Richardson race at Paris Olympics

Adele fans were treated to otherworldly vocals — and otherworldly speed — in Munich on Saturday.

In the middle of her concert, the global superstar pressed pause on her performance to bring the track and field women’s 100m final to center stage:

Adele stops her Munich show to have the crowd watch the women’s Olympic 100m final! ð #ParisOlympics ð½ï¸: credit @fasommavilla pic.twitter.com/cTM63JPomk — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024





Adele said at the previous night’s show that she was rooting for American Sha’Carri Richardson to win it all. Richardson ended up with silver behind the surprise gold medalist, Julien Alfred of St. Lucia.

Adele also poked fun at herself for falling into the trap so many of us do: critiquing Olympic athletes from the couch.

“I was watching world-class athletes being like, ‘Oh, that ending was a bit dodgy, wasn’t it? Her legs weren’t really straight. Meanwhile, if I tried anything that they do, I would be dead. I’d absolutely die if I tried to even do a little any kind of move at all.”

Too real.

