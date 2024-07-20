Adidas apologizes for ’72 Olympics ad campaign link, drops spokesmodel

(CNN) – There’s some controversy ahead of the Paris Olympics.

This time for an ad for a shoe that features super-model Bella Hadid.

Adidas has apologized for one of its ad campaigns after backlash from Israel.

The apparel company said Friday it has dropped Hadid from its ad featuring the SL72 shoe. The relaunch of the sneakers references the 1972 Munich Olympics, where the shoe was first showcased by athletes.

The Munich Olympics is also where 11 Israeli athletes were taken hostage and murdered by a Palestinian group known as ‘Black September.’

Jewish groups and Israel criticized Adidas for using a Palestinian-American model that has been vocally pro-Palestine to be the face of that advert.

Adidas has since deleted any social media posts featuring Hadid and said that it would be revising the remainder of its campaign.

Pro-Palestinian voices have criticized Adidas’ decision saying they have retaliated against Hadid on the basis of her heritage.

