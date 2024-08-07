Adrian Weinberg saves the day for U.S. men’s water polo in quarterfinals win over Australia

The U.S. men’s water polo team didn’t play perfect against Australia on Wednesday, but no matter what happened in the pool goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg was there to save the day.

In a penalty shootout to decide which team would advance to the semifinals of the Paris Olympics, Weinberg came up with two saves and his teammates made four of five shots for an 11-10 win in the tournament quarterfinals.

Earlier in the game, on a power play with 17 seconds left in the first quarter, Max Irving scored for the U.S. to tie the score at 2-2. But a VAR replay showed that in the possession U.S. sprinter Johnny Hooper was charged with a brutality penalty which disallowed the goal and set up a penalty shot for Australia – which they made – and also put the U.S. down a man for four minutes.

The brutality call turned the game from 2-2 to a 3-1 Australia lead.

Australia outscored the U.S. 3-1 during the four minute power play, but it could have been worse. Weinberg made two saves and another Australian shot hit the post. Australia led, 5-3 at the half.

Weinberg came up with six saves in the first two quarters, marking a great defensive half for both teams. Australia held the U.S. to just 25% shooting and 1-for-7 on action shots in front of goal.

In the third quarter, the U.S. mounted its comeback as it held Australia scoreless for more than 10 minutes of game time. Weinberg saved another penalty shot two minutes into third, and on the next possession Ryder Dodd scored his seventh goal in Paris to get the U.S. within one.

In the third, Hannes Daube tied the score for Team USA on a penalty shot, and later gave his team its first lead on a goal across the cage with 6:02 left on the clock.

After going nearly two full quarters without a score, Australia tied the game and took the lead with two goals in 50 seconds. The U.S. was down to its final possessions, but showed no signs of anxiety. Alex Bowen tied the score again at 7-7 with 32 seconds left, a goal that eventually forced penalty shots.

MATCH STATS

Weinberg finished with 11 saves to just five saves by Australia keeper Nic Porter.

With the win, the U.S. advances to the semifinals for the first Olympics since 2008. Australia has still never advanced to the medal rounds in the Olympics in 18 tries.

The Americans will face two-time defending gold medalists Serbia in the semifinals on Friday. Game time has not been announced.

