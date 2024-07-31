Adriana Ruano wins Guatemala’s first ever gold in women’s trap

History was made in the women’s trap event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Guatemala’s Adriana Ruano won gold in the event, marking the first time the country has won gold in any sport at the Olympics.

Italy’s Silvana Stanco claimed silver at the Chateauroux Shooting Center on Wednesday, while Australia’s Penny Smith took bronze.

Ruano also broke the record for the highest score in Olympic history in women’s trap hitting 45 out of 50 shots. The 29-year-old used to be an artistic gymnast and even competed against Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney at the Pan American Championships before she suffered a spinal injury. This forced her to change sports, and Ruano proved she could just be as good in another Olympic sport.

Shooting at the Paris Olympics continues on Thursday, Aug. 1 with the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

Tokyo champion Rehak Stefecekova did not qualify for the final, while world No. 1 Fatima Galvez placed fifth.

Reuters contributed to this event.

