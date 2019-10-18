Home
“All Together” cereal created to support anti-bullying, LGBTQ community

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (NBC) – Kellogg’s has teamed up with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation to help celebrate GLAAD’s Spirit Day.

The cereal maker introduced this limited time “All Together” variety pack, combining for the first time: Corn Flakes, Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Raisin Bran, and Rice Krispies.

The cereals are still packaged separately inside.
Spirit Day, which was Thursday, is an anti-bullying campaign where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying and to support the acceptance of LGTBQ youth.

Kellogg donated $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGTBQ advocacy work.

“All Together” is available on Kellogg’s website.

