Alleged Florida Uber kidnapping ends with dramatic escape

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old St. Petersburg, Florida woman says she was forced to jump from a moving car when her Uber driver refused to let her out.
The driver, 30-year-old Destiny Green, is now facing felony kidnapping and false imprisonment charges, according to Tallahassee police.
Brooke Adkins goes to college in Tallahassee and called the frightening encounter the first time she’s ever feared for her life.
“I went into survival mode so quick,” she explained.
Adkins says she hopped into an Uber during the early hours of Wednesday morning after a night out with friends, only to find the driver wouldn’t let her out.
“I was far,” Adkins recounted. “I got 25-30 minutes away and I was like, ‘where are you taking me?'”
Adkins told police that Green said she was taking her to the hospital.
Drunk, but still aware that something wasn’t right, Adkins asked to get out. The driver reportedly refused, repeatedly, so Adkins discreetly dialed 911.
“I’m just like, ‘I am getting out now,'” she said, rolling down the window and jumping out as the car approached a red light.
Police found Adkins scraped up in a Walgreens parking lot and arrested Green a few hours later.
Adkins admits because the Uber driver was a woman, it gave her a false sense of security.
