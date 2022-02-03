Alpine Skiing 101: Competition format

Downhill

Downhill is considered a speed event. It features the longest course, the fastest speeds and the fewest turns. Each athlete gets one run down the mountain, with the gold medal going to the athlete with the quickest time.

Super-G

Super-G is considered a speed event, but requires more technical skills than downhill because skiers have to navigate gates. Like downhill, the winner is determined based on one run down the mountain.

Slalom

Slalom is considered a technical event. It features the shortest course and the quickest turns. Each skier makes two runs down the slope. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

Giant slalom

Giant slalom is considered a technical event. It features fewer and wider turns than slalom, and as a result, faster speeds. Each skier makes two runs down the slope. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

Combined

Super combined features one downhill run, followed later in the day by one slalom run. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

Team event

The team event features 16 teams of four competitors (two men and two women, in addition to a maximum of two reserves) in a bracket-style, single-elimination format. Athletes compete in a series of head-to-head slalom races.

Missing a gate

If a skier misses a gate, he or she is disqualified from the competition, unless he or she hikes uphill and successfully passes through the missed gate. However, the time expense for doing this often makes it not worth the effort.

After a race

Race officials check equipment after each race to ensure that it complies with FIS dimensions and regulations. Athletes can be disqualified for using illegal equipment.