Alpine Skiing 101: Venue

Alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics will take place at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, located about 50 miles north of Beijing in the Xiaohaituo Mountain Area.

The facility includes seven ski racing courses and has a maximum incline of 68 degrees, making it one of the steepest courses in the world.

The arid region averages less than a foot of snow every year. Because of this, 100% of the snow used to form the competition courses is manmade, produced by 270 propeller-driven fan guns.

The downhill and super-G course is nicknamed “The Rock,” while the slalom and giant slalom course is nicknamed “The Ice River.”

The venue can seat up to 5,000, with an additional capacity of 3,500 standing spectators.