‘Amazing’ waves expected in Tahiti to kick off surfing competition

The first surfing sessions in the Paris Games look like they’ll have excellent waves at the famed reef break of Teahupo’o, the head of the Olympic governing body said, vindicating the decision to hold the event in Tahiti, a record near 10,000 miles from the host city.

Holding an event away from the continent where the main Games were held happened only once in the history of the modern Olympics – in 1956, when the equestrian events for the Melbourne Games were held in Sweden because of quarantine regulations.

“So we were paddling for a wave we didn’t know would come,” International Surfing Association president Fernando Aguerre said. “We didn’t know if the IOC would have the stomach for that. But we reviewed a lot of the options for that and it was clear that staying in European France meant a disaster, probably a disaster, for the waves.”

The forecast for Teahupo’o over the nine-day competition window from July 27-Aug 5 includes days with waves expected to be double over-head height and good conditions all-around, while the beaches around top French surf zone of Hossegor are likely to have mostly poor or fair conditions with wave heights in the chest to head-high range, according to official forecaster Surfline.com.

Beaches closer to Paris in Brittany are expected to be mostly flat to a couple of feet high.

“The IOC and the Olympic Committee understood the challenge of having OBS (Olympic Broadcasting Services) operating here as opposed to a beach near Paris but I am totally positive that the rewards will be huge.”

“We know Saturday and Sunday are going to be amazing for waves,” Aguerre said. “Not big and scary Teahupo’o, but very nice, high quality so we are going to see some great performances.”

SEE MORE: Surfers to board one-of-a-kind Olympic Village in Tahiti

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.