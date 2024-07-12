American Airlines flight evacuated at SFO due to smoke in cabin

(CNN) – Authorities evacuated a plane at San Francisco International Airport Friday after a cabin fire.

According to officials, crew members reported smoke in the cabin of American Airlines Flight 2045 from Miami as it was taxiing to the gate.

At least three people were injured during the evacuation, one of them was hospitalized.

The remaining passengers were taken to the terminal.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire but it may have been due to a lithium battery.

Firefighters at the scene placed what looked like a laptop into a tub of water – which fire officials said is the correct way to extinguish a lithium-ion battery fire.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.