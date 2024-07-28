American Batten claims silver, Ferrand-Prevot dominates women’s mountain bike race

Sunny conditions set the stage for the women’s mountain bike final. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot exorcised her Olympic demons and crossed the finish line first, winning gold with a time of 1:26:02. American Haley Batten recovered after an early punctured tire to claim silver.

After the first lap, France’s Loana Lecomte led a top group of four consisting of teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Dutch rider Puck Pieterse and Austria’s Laura Stigger.

On the second lap, Ferrand-Prevot separated herself from the lead group by storming up the steepest incline the race offers. The French riders strong race provided an animated crowd for the whole race. Ferrand-Prevot ended the lap 29 seconds ahead of Pieterse in second.

American Haley Batten started to recover from her slow start on lap two, keeping pace with the chase group. She finished her first split on the second lap in seventh, 38 seconds behind the lead. She’d finish the second lap in the front of the chase group – good for fifth and 53 seconds behind Ferrand-Prevot.

After three laps, Ferrand-Prevot extended her lead to 61 seconds. Batten pushed up the standings, she crossed in fourth, 90 seconds behind the lead. Pieterse and Lecomte held their second and third place spots respectively.

Batten’s medal hopes almost died on the fourth lap when her bike tire flattened on the rock portion of the race. The repair caused her to fall to eighth before recovering some of the lost ground.

On the fourth lap, Lecomte suffered a nasty fall in the rock garden. She did not immediately get up and would not finish the race. A devastating result for the French athlete who started the race strongly and was considered a favorite to medal.

Ferrand-Prevot dominated the race, riding most of the time by herself. At the 22km mark, the 32-year-old had a two minute and fifty second lead over second – an unheard-of lead for an Olympic race.

The silver medal race heated up on the fifth lap. Pieterse had to stop at the pit station to fix a flat tire, losing her spot. Batten managed to close the gap and regained the lead position within the chase group. Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds slowly climbed her way to the chase group and remained in a medal position for most of the back half of the race.

The crowd serenated Ferrand-Prevot as she neared the finish. She crossed the finish line with tears in her eyes. The gold medal was a relief for her, racing in her fourth Olympic Games. The French athlete finished 25th in 2012, did not finish in 2016 and finished 10th in Tokyo.

“I still can’t believe it, I’ve worked so hard for this day that I was like a robot today,” she said.

“It’s so huge that I don’t know what to say. In the final lap it was easier to enjoy it.”

The last lap saw Batten and Rissveds jockey for silver. Batten looked determined and powered past the Swede for a comfortable finish and claimed silver. The 25-year-old finished 2:57 behind Ferrand-Prevot, a big improvement over her ninth-place finish in Tokyo. Rissveds finished right behind her for bronze.

American Savila Blunk finished 12th in her first Olympics, 5:50 behind the lead.

