American fencers Kiefer, Scruggs make history in first non-European podium

Major upsets in the elimination rounds set the stage for an action-packed semifinals and bronze/gold medal matches in the women’s individual foil and men’s individual epee competition in Paris.

In the elimination rounds, American Lee Kiefer progressed her way through the competition by comfortably winning her Round of 32, 16, and 8 matches. Fellow American Lauren Scruggs had narrower wins, including ones against Harvard University teammate Jessica Guo and world No. 1 Arianna Errigo of Italy to advance to the semifinals.

Kiefer and Scruggs made history with Canadian Eleanor Harvey as the first non-European podium in Olympic women’s individual foil. Koki Kano became the first Olympic champion for Japan in men’s individual epee.

Women’s foil: American Kiefer successfully defends gold in historic podium

The final saw Scruggs and Kiefer become the first two Americans to compete against each other in a women’s individual foil gold medal match. Kiefer had a slow start, allowing Scruggs to score a few touches. Kiefer’s in-fighting talent and experience earned her several key touches that earned her the lead. She became only the third woman to successfully defend her Olympic gold medal in this event when she won 15-6. Scruggs finished with a silver medal in her Olympic debut.

“I just want to see how good I can be with fencing,” 21-year-old Scruggs said. “I’ve made it pretty far with this event. But hopefully we can shoot for the stars.”

Earlier in the day, Scruggs, accomplished an early lead against Harvey in the first semifinal bout. She gained a 6-point lead in the second bout until Harvey changed her weapon and broke the streak. Harvey earned another point when she ran Scruggs off the piste. Scruggs responded by cornering Harvey at the other end of the piste to make the match-winning touch.

Kiefer was engaged in a tight duel against Alice Volpi of Italy in the second semifinal match. The two were tied 8-8 until Tokyo gold medalist Kiefer found her momentum and broke away from the tie to achieve a 4-point lead. She won the match 15-10.

Harvey took on Volpi in the bronze medal match that saw Volpi falter. Harvey triumphed 15-12 in a surprise win against the remaining woman from the Italian team that swept the podium at the 2023 World Fencing championships. Volpi finished fourth for a second consecutive Games. Harvey made history by becoming Canada’s first-ever Olympic medalist in fencing.

“I feel like I’m in a dream.” Harvey said.

Women’s individual foil medalists



