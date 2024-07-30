Americans shock Australia for bronze in women’s rugby

The American women looked to play spoilers against Australia and their fast-paced offense in the bronze medal match. The U.S. women entered the match guaranteed to have their best finish at an Olympic rugby tournament, after finishing sixth in Tokyo and fifth in Rio. The Americans upset Australia for the 14-12 win and claim the bronze medal.

The Americans won the match on the very last play when Alex Sedrick stiffed arm her way past Australia and sprinted her way down the majority of the field and placed the ball down in the center of the try for the game-tying score. Under the greatest pressure, she converted her own kick for the Americans to seal the win for the Americans.

Early in the first, Maddison Levi continued her tournament tear and scored her 13th try of the Paris Games to give Australia the 7-0 lead. The 13 tries are the most scored in a single Olympic Games. Ilona Maher led the Americans on a nice run midway through the first, but the U.S. squad was slowed as they neared the try. The Americans were in the midst of executing textbook phase play when Teagan Levi was carded for a high tackle.

On the man advantage, the Americans had several scoring chances. The best chance came from a near try by Kayla Canett but Faith Nathan tackled her into touch to save the try. On the restart, Canett made up for the missed try with a powerful tackle in the try zone to win the ball back for the United States. On the ensuing scrum, three-time Olympian Alev Kelter powered her way through Australia to the try zone. She converted her own try to even the score at 7 and that’s how the two teams would enter the half.

Australia threated in the beginning of the second half with a dangerous run by Maddison Levi, but Sariah Paki knocked the ball on receiving a pass in the try.

The Americans defense defense slowed the potent Australia offense most of the second half. Despite the defensive masterclass, a scrum penalty turned the ball over to Australia with less than 90 seconds to play and the Levi sisters capitalized to give Australia the lead when Maddison crossed the try line for her 14th try of the tournament.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Australians made a gutsy call to kick the ball deep off the kickoff. Ariana Ramsey set Sedrick up to receive the ball deep in the American territory and the Olympic newcomer did the rest, she stiff armed Teagan Levi to the ground and ran the entire length of the field to tie the match. She converted her own try from underneath the post to give the Americans the 14-12 win in the bronze medal match. The Americans pulled off the improbable comeback.

