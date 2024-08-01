An estimated 30,000 fans show up to watch Olympic men’s golf on Day 1

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National is widely regarded as the high-water mark for an event that continues to grow, with thousands of Europeans on hand to celebrate the Continent’s resounding victory over the U.S. team.

How that popularity was going to translate to this week’s Olympic men’s golf tournament was a mystery, but the crowds were massive that lined the first fairway as France’s Victor Perez hit the week’s first tee shot.

For the week, officials are expecting a capacity crowd of 30,000 for each of the four competition days.

SEE MORE: Men’s golf, Day 1 recap (Aug. 1): First round wrapping up at Le Golf National

“Unbelievable. It was surprising,” Rory McIlroy said. “With so many events going on spread all across the city, for people to venture out here and to watch us play, it was a really cool atmosphere to play in.”

Fans were not allowed at Le Golf National during the practice rounds so it was difficult to gage interest in golf, which is being contested about 30 minutes outside Paris, where most of the Olympic sports are being held.

McIlroy was asked to compare Thursday’s atmosphere to the 2020 Games in Tokyo, which didn’t allow fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tokyo was a ghost town,” he said. “Yeah, this was much better.”

SEE MORE: 2024 Olympic men’s golf: Round 2 tee times, groupings and how to watch

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.