Andrade upsets Biles on floor to become most decorated Brazilian Olympian, Biles takes silver; Chiles bronze

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade has won many titles in her career, but never has she won an Olympic gold medal on floor – knocking the 7-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles to second place.

American Jordan Chiles had originally finished fifth, but a last-second inquiry bumped her score by one tenth to give her the bronze (13.766) over Romania’s Ana Barbosu (13.700). This is the first individual Olympic medal of Chiles career.

Andrade now has six Olympic medals, making her the most decorated Brazilian Olympian in history, surpassing sailors Robert Scheidt and Torben Grael.

Regardless of the result of the floor exercise final, Biles’ performance in Paris has further cemented her place in the history books. She concludes her third Olympic Games with 11 Olympic medals, seven of which are gold.

Biles hasn’t ruled out the possibility of going for LA 2028 , but if Paris 2024 turns out to be her final competition, she’ll leave an irreplaceable mark in all of sports history with 41 world and Olympic medals.

RESULTS

