Answering your questions about Olympic diving

Watching diving at the Olympics can be really fun, but it can also lead to a lot of questions about the intricacies of the sport. Let’s try to answer some of those questions.

Why do they have those fancy towels?

Those are called “Shammys” and divers love them because they’re super absorbent. They want their legs and hands to be as dry as possible so they don’t slip out of flips in the air. Basically, it helps them maintain a strong grip.

Why do they all immediately run to the shower and hot tub after a dive?

Easy – They’re super cold! The water in the pool isn’t necessarily cold, but once they get out the air is, and being cold is bad because then their muscles stiffen up. If they run to a hot tub or shower, they stay loose and ready for the next jump.

Why is there a sprinkler showering more water into the pool?

Because if the water is still, it makes it hard to see when divers are in the air. The sprinklers – called “agitators” – break up the surface of the pool so divers can’t see all the way to the bottom. That makes it easier to gauge how far they are from the water when they’re in the air.

How fast do Olympic divers hit the water?

During the preliminary round of the women’s 10m platform, China’s Quan Hongchan hit the water at 53 km/hour, which is just under 33 miles per hour. Most other divers are closer to 50km (31.1mph). That’s why you see so many divers wearing wrist guards and tape. If you don’t enter the water perfectly, that can really hurt.

How do Olympic divers not splash?

Speaking of going into the water perfectly, that is a major aspect of how divers are judged. They want to have as minimal of a splash as possible, which means they to need to go in very, very vertically. The straighter their body is when they enter the water, the smaller the splash and the higher the points.

Do Olympic divers ever go feet first?

Not if they want to score points! If a diver doesn’t fully rotate to go in headfirst, it is considered a non-dive and the diver scores zero points.

What are divers judged on?

There are four main aspects of a dive that judges pay attention to:

Starting position: Judges look for divers to have good posture and smooth balance when they’re on the board before performing a dive.

Takeoff: How much height above the board does a diver get? Do they have good balance and control as they begin their dive?

Flight: When they’re in the air, divers should have proper form based on the type of dive they’re performing and be a safe distance from the board.

Entry: Divers should be very vertical with pointed feet and go in with minimal splash.

What are the types of dives?

Forward: The diver starts facing toward the pool and rotates forward, away from the board/platform

Backward: The diver starts facing away from the pool and rotates backward, away from the board/platform

Reverse: The diver starts facing toward the pool and rotates backward, toward the board/platform

Inward: The diver starts facing away from the pool and rotates forward, toward the board/platform

Twisting: Any dive that includes at least one twist, regardless of starting position or direction

Armstand (platform only): The diver begins the dive from a motionless handstand on the edge of the platform

SEE MORE: How to watch diving at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.