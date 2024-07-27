Antoine Dupont leads France to rugby gold

The bronze medal match featured South Africa and Australia. The gold medal match featured two-time Olympic champion Fiji and host nation France. French rugby union superstar Antoine Dupont led France to its first Olympic rugby sevens gold medal with a 28-7 win over Fiji.

Dupont scores twice in gold medal victory

A storybook gold medal match played out at Stade de France. Host nation France took on two-time Olympic champion Fiji. France defeated the reigning champions with a 28-7 win.

Fiji scored in the opening minute and a half of the match. Selestino Ravutaumada charged down the field and offloaded the pass to Joseva Talacolo. Talacolo was seen teary-eyed as the anthems played out before the match.

Before the end of the half, the 69,000-strong crowd went nuts as Andy Timo crashed the ball down the field and offloaded it to Jefferson-Lee Joseph Joseph to even the score at seven.

In stoppage time in the first, Fiji was threatening but Ryan Rebbadj made a try-saving tackle. Both teams entered the half even at seven.

After the break, French superstar Antoine Dupont subbed in. He wasted no time making his presence known. He powered his way down the sideline before he popped the pass to Aaron Grandidier who touched it down. France jumped out to a 14-7 lead with six minutes to go.

Dupont’s impact was hard to miss in the gold medal match. Off a penalty restart, Dupont quick tapped and brought the ball into the try zone. The crowd level raised to a deafening level.

As time expired, France mauled their way into the try again. Of course, Dupont had possession to seal the win for the host nation.

Two-time defending Olympic champion, Fiji, lost its first rugby sevens match in Olympic play. After not qualifying for Tokyo, France wins the host nation’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

South Africa secures rugby bronze medal over Australia

Australia played in their first Olympic medal match while South Africa looked to secure their second bronze medal after winning one in Rio. After being the last team to qualify for the Olympic tournament, South Africa looked stronger and better in each match throughout the week. The Springbok’s secured an exciting 26-19 win to capture bronze.

Intensity was noticeably higher as big hits headlined the first half. A dropped ball by South Africa led to a Nathan Lawson end-to-end try. Right before the end of the half, South Africa’s captain Selvyn Davids executed a perfectly placed kick to bring the Springbok’s within two.

Midway through the second half, despite a high tackle by Australia’s captain Nick Malouf, Zain Davids scored the go-ahead try for South Africa. Malouf was assessed a red card, which meant Australia would have to play down a man for the remained of the match. Shortly after, Zain Davids scored his second try of the match after he laid a massive hit to scoop the ball.

The Aussies didn’t go away quietly. Corey Toole showed off his speed with a kick-and-scoop try. Down five with under a minute to go, Australia stunned South Africa with a quick try by Henry Paterson to even the score. Dietrich Peter Roache missed the tough conversion for Australia.

In stoppage time, it was only fitting that Selvyn Davids sealed the win for South Africa. He ran into the back of the try and passed to Shaun Williams to seal the 26-19 win. The Springbok’s avenge their disappointing fifth-place finish in Tokyo.

