Arian Salimi wins taekwondo men’s heavyweight gold for Iran

Iran’s Arian Salimi won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s taekwondo heavyweight (+80kg) division on Saturday, beating Great Britain’s Caden Cunningham who claimed silver.

Cuba’s Rafael Alba and Cote d’Ivoire’s Cheick Sallah Cisse won the bronze medals.

France’s Althea Laurin won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s taekwondo heavyweight (+67kg) division on Saturday, beating Uzbekistan’s Svetlana Osipova who claimed silver.

South Korea’s Lee Da-bin and Turkey’s Nafia Kus Aydin won the bronze medals.

