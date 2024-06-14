Asbestos warning at Allen Dale Elementary School in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A concerned parent spoke with NBC5 News about a disturbing sign warning of asbestos at their child’s school.

According to Natalie Turner, the caution sign and tape could be seen on the front doors at Allen Dale Elementary, right after the last day of school.

She said no parents were notified and neither was the staff.

According to Grants Pass School District 7, the building is getting all new flooring.

Turner said she tried posting about it on the Grants Pass Community Facebook group, but was denied.

“We drove down here; me and my daughter,” said Turner. “And we noticed all the ‘asbestos’ taped off on the door with caution tape; and that had me concerned because we didn’t get any information from the school board or notifications.”

The school district said most of its buildings were built before 1989, but there was no pre-existing asbestos issue.

When old flooring like this is ripped up, there can be a release of asbestos fibers.

It is completing about $13 million in safety and facility upgrades across the district.

This includes new paint, new roofs, new floors, renovated bathrooms, and more.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.