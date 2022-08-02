Ash and smoke from McKinney Fire causing health concerns

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. —The smoke from multiple fires in Siskiyou County is resulting in unhealthy air quality in much of the region.

Over the weekend, both Jackson and Siskiyou county health issued ‘air quality advisories’ due to wildfire smoke from the McKinney fire.

Smoke levels can rise and fall depending on the weather, so it’s important to check smoke maps often when outside.

Wildfire smoke can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, and hurt both the healthy and people with respiratory problems.

The ash in the air from the fires is especially bad.

NBC5’s medical expert Dr. Robin miller says the best thing to do is to stay inside.

“It can affect your heart, your lungs, and its the equivalent of smoking,” Miller said. “If you’re out all day, probably a pack of cigarettes. So best thing to do is stay inside and avoid it all together.”

The elderly, children, pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions are most vulnerable to smoke.

Siskiyou County is advising all residents to stay indoors due to poor air quality from the smoky conditions.

If you must be outside, an N-95 mask is recommended.