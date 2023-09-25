Ashland Company Assists in OSIRIS-REx Recovery

Photo Credit: NASA/Keegan Barber

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland-based company Timberland Helicopters took part in the recovery of the spacecraft containing samples from an asteroid this past weekend.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission gathered samples from the asteroid Bennu in 2020, with the goal of returning the samples to Earth for analysis and study.

Timberland Helicopters, Inc. reports that their team was on standby as the spacecraft returned to Earth. Once the capsule was on the ground, they traveled to the scene to assure that the spacecraft and its cargo were retrieved by NASA.

