Ashland high school ‘modernization’ project to resume after pause

ASHLAND, Ore. – After pausing a modernization project for Ashland high school, the school board has voted to start it back up.

In 2018, voters approved an Ashland School District bond, that includes making necessary upgrades to the high school.

These changes include accessibility accommodations, upgrades to multiple buildings, bathrooms, security and more.

In February, the school decided to delay the project because of supply chain issues and no vendors being available.

The district’s superintendent said they’re excited to get the project going again.

“We’re tremendously excited,” Ashland school district superintendent Samuel Bogdanove said. “Even during the pause, we were able to still some work on accommodations and accessibility features for the kids on campus. But to be able to tackle and get some of the needs of the buildings is really an exciting place to be.”

In 2021, the bid for the project was estimated at $24 million.

Now, it’s expected to cost well over $40 million.

The district hopes to find a vendor by mid-January.