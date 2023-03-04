Ashland Police Department honoring late officer Malcus Williams

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland Police Department wore something special on their uniforms March 2nd.

Thursday marked 5 years since a beloved officer passed away in the line of duty.

APD wore mourning bands on their badges to honor officer Malcus Williams and his selfless service to the community.

Officer Williams suffered a medical emergency while responding to a call on March 2nd, 2018.

Williams who served the city of Ashland for more than 2 decades was known for his beaming smile and for always cracking jokes.