Athletes react to Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: ‘About to be the coolest mom’

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games kicked off officially on Friday with a star-studded Opening Ceremony. From epic musical performances and awe-inspiring dance routines to a colorful runway show on top of a bridge, the historic event had no shortage of entertainment.

Superstar athletes in Paris (and beyond) took to social media before and during the Opening Ceremony to share their excitement for the quadrennial event, designer threads and behind-the-scenes selfies with fellow Olympians. Check out the posts below:













About to be the coolest mom in the world ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥° pic.twitter.com/PBoqdT7Xuw — Dearica Marie Hamby (@dearicamarie) July 26, 2024













Cleveland this is for you pic.twitter.com/L5R0fRzWPP — Katie Moon (@ktnago13) July 26, 2024



















I love the Olympics so much and I can’t wait to watch all the athletes of @TeamUSA crush it! Let the games and the medal count begin! — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 26, 2024











































Derrick White set out to get some pinsâ¦ and returned from Opening Ceremonies successful âï¸ ðºð¸ #USABMNT x #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/oA8MjxzU0k — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 26, 2024































A night theyâll never forget! â´ï¸ Jessica Stevens & Alexi Shostak traded the Trampoline for the Seine as they attended the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony! pic.twitter.com/jw2i7EY2KD — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 26, 2024





