Aussie Arisa Trew unseats Japan as Olympic women’s skateboard park champion

The Olympic skateboarding events continued at Paris’ Place de la Concorde with the women’s skateboard park competition. The thrilling preliminary round in which defending Olympic gold medalist and world No. 3 Sakura Yosozumi was eliminated promised that the final would be action-packed.

There was stiff competition amongst the three teenage podium finishers. Arisa Trew claimed the Olympic champion title with a jaw-dropping final run score of 93.18. The 14-year-old’s run included an impressive 360, McTwist, body varial 540, kickflip indy, switch melon grab, and noseblunt. Trew won Australia’s first women’s skateboard park medal in her Olympic debut in Paris.

Japan’s Cocona Hiraki wasn’t trailing too far behind. As the top qualifier, Hiraki dropped in last and had the audience sitting on the edge of their seats to see if she could better Trew’s score. Although she fell short with her score of 92.63, her upgraded run, which included a gap to feeble grind, backside air, and kickflip indy, boosted her into second place. Her fellow Japanese competitor, Hinano Kusaki, attempted difficult tricks but couldn’t land a clean run.

Sky Brown of Great Britain was a force to be reckoned with. After recovering from a dislocated shoulder and knee surgery, her third run, which consisted of an alley-oop, tuck knee, backside lipslide, kickflip indy, and stalefish, earned a 92.31. She was able to hold onto her bronze medal position. Both Hiraki and Brown successfully defended their respective Olympic silver and bronze medals from the Tokyo Games three years ago.

American Bryce Wettstein headed into the final as the second top qualifier. She didn’t appear fazed by the pressure of the competition as she played a ukulele during the preliminary round and later performed a cartwheel on her skateboard. She had a strong start to the final, scoring 88.12 points with her first attempt, which included a noseblunt into a gap to lipslide, handplant, and Madonna into disaster. Fellow Team USA skateboarders Ruby Lilley and Minna Stess placed 13th and 19th respectively.

Women’s skateboard park medalists

