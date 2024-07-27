Australia maintains dominance in women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, U.S. secures silver

Australia has won the gold medal in this event in the last three Games. Entering the race, the Aussies were heavy favorites over the American women. Despite a good race, Australia proved too dominant winning with an Olympic Record of 3:28.92.

The U.S. women have won the most gold medals in this event (14) with the last coming in Sydney. The American women have captured a medal in every Games in which they have participated.

Kate Douglass led the started the relay for the Americans. She touched with a time of 52.98 seconds. Gretchen Walsh swam second and finished with a time of 52.55. Torri Huske swam third and finished with a time of 52.06 seconds. Simone Manuel anchored the race. When she took off, she was behind both China’s Wu Qingfeng and Australia’s Meg Harris. The sprinter was able to make up ground on Wu, but Australia’s lead was too much to overcome.

Gold was obvious for Australia when Harris touched a second before anyone else. Australia claimed their fourth-consecutive Olympic gold. With the win, Emma McKeon is now tied for the most career swimming medals (12) by a woman.

Silver was a bit of a photo finish between Manuel and Wu, but Manuel touched one tenth of a second faster at 3:30.20. China’s bronze medal is their third career Olympic medal in the race.

Americans Abbey Weitzeil and Erika Connolly will also receive medals as they swam the in the prelims of the event.

