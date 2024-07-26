Australian surfer Jack Robinson injured during practice session

Australian surfer Jack Robinson cut his foot during a practice session at the Olympic surfing venue of Teahupo’o in Tahiti requiring five stitches, but team officials said he would be ready to go when the competition kicks off Saturday.

Robinson won the 2023 WSL Tahiti Pro at Teahupo’o and is one of the favorites to take home the gold medal at the deadly reef break. On Thursday, he got an early taste of the dangerous swells when he sliced his foot on one of his surfboard fins coming off of a wave, an official said.

“Jack had five stitches yesterday (Wednesday) and will be fine to surf. He is really excited about the first heats coming up,” Kate Wilcomes, Surfing Australia National High Performance Director, said in a statement on Thursday.

“He came off a wave during training on Wednesday and a fin cut him near his ankle. Team Australia’s Chief Medical Officer looked after him, cleaned up the wound and he’s ready to compete.”

Social media video showed Robinson driving a wave ski back to shore from the surf break with his right foot bandaged.

