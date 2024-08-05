Australians Hannah Green, Minjee Lee enjoy Olympic team dinners with ‘golf nerds’

“Golf nerds.”

That’s how Australia’s Hannah Green described her male compatriots.

“It seems like the guys talk much more about golf than we do. Even yesterday, they were just talking about golf swing positions and things like that. I honestly don’t talk about that at all. Sometimes even at the golf course, I don’t even talk about it,” Green said Monday ahead of the Olympic women’s golf event.

The men concluded their tournament at Le Golf National on Sunday. The women begin theirs on Wednesday. That left a little overlap as the men were in action and the women were arriving, for a little interaction.

The Australian team – Jason Day and Min Woo Lee on the men’s side and Green and Minjee Lee on the women’s – met up for a couple of dinners.

Minjee and Min Woo are siblings, and she shares the same opinion of the Aussie guys.

“Like Jason Day was air gripping and stuff like that, all the golf mechanisms. A little different perspective of what we talk about and how, when we have dinner, we don’t talk about golf at all,” Minjee Lee said. “Just a different perspective that he has and what Min has.”

So what is a normal topic of conversation for LPGA players, if it isn’t golf?

“We talk about what we generally eat,” Green said.

“They are just golf nerds. But it was fun. It’s been a good atmosphere the last couple dinners. Obviously, they have headed off back to the States now. But just to hang out with them in a different environment has been a lot of fun.”

