Australia’s Dawson on amputation: ‘Little less finger to worry about’

Given the choice between the 2024 Paris Olympics and part of his finger, Matt Dawson chose the Games.

The 30-year-old Australian field hockey player broke his finger in training earlier this month and faced an operation that would’ve sidelined him from the Olympics as part of a four to six-month recovery.

Dawson, instead, opted for amputation of part of his finger.

“First quarter maybe only six minutes in, opposition went to drag flick the ball in and mishandle, and unfortunately my stick and hand was in the end of his swing zone and pretty much took my finger off, which is yeah, pretty crazy,” Dawson said on a podcast. “The injury turned out to be a bit more serious than first thought — I tried to stand up pretty quick and eventually sort of passed out lying on the change room floor, probably in a bit of shock to be honest with you.”

I can still have a pretty good functioning life with just a little less finger to worry about.

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Ronnie Lott might caution Dawson, as the San Francisco 49ers legend later regretted undergoing a similar operation to avoid missing the start of the 1986 NFL season.

“If taking the top of my finger was the price I had to pay, that’s what I would do,” Dawson said. “Fingers crossed we get the gold in the end, it’s not a really big price to pay then.”

Australia is seeking a first field hockey gold since 2004, and Dawson will make his third Olympics.

