Australia’s Jessica Fox finds creative use for Olympic gold medals

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 2, 2024

Australia

Australia’s Jessica Fox posts with her gold medal for the women’s canoe slalom single event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. – Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Forget cucumbers. Forget jade rollers. The next big thing in skincare is gold.

In an Instagram reel, Australian canoe phenom Jessica Fox showed an innovative way to feel refreshed in the morning – perhaps after a long night of celebrating in the Olympic Village:


There’s been a lot for Fox to celebrate while in Paris. In her fourth Olympic Games, she took gold in the C1 (canoe slalom) and K1 (kayak slalom) events, making her the most decorated canoe slalom athlete in Olympic history.

Fox has six career Olympic medals and three golds. Plenty of options for that next-morning refresh.

