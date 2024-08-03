Babies “R” Us is coming to 200 Kohl’s locations

(CNN) – When Toys “R” Us went under, another brand went with it, but now Babies “R” Us is making a comeback.

Kohl’s is announcing the addition of Babies “R” Us shops to 200 of its stores.

Those shops are beginning to open this month and will all be ready by the holidays.

Kohl’s has a map on its website to show where shoppers can find all the locations.

While no Oregon stores are set to host Babies “R” Us, there are several in Washington and California stores that will.

Additionally, Babies “R” Us items will be available online for those who don’t live close to a location.

