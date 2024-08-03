Basketball preview, Aug. 4: U.S. women wrap up group play, knockout spots up for grabs

Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and Jewell Loyd during National Anthem – Credit: Getty Images

We’ve got just one day of group play remaining at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with four women’s games wrapping up Groups B and C before we can turn our attention to the knockout rounds. And there’s still a ton left to be decided, with the U.S. and Germany set for an undefeated battle atop Group C and just about everyone else with a viable path to the quarterfinals. Here’s everything to know ahead of Sunday’s action.

What to watch for in Olympic basketball: Aug. 4

The U.S. faces another test

Team USA has already punched its ticket to the quarterfinals, but when you’ve won seven straight gold medals and 57 straight Olympic games, the bar is set a bit higher than that. And after surviving a stiff test from Belgium earlier in the week, the Americans could face another one on Sunday: Germany has won each of its first two group games by double digits, and it arguably dispatched of Belgium more impressively than the U.S. did. Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally has been a force so far in Paris, capable of taking over a game all by herself; this will be another chance for the U.S. to take stock of where it’s at and where it needs to improve ahead of the knockout rounds. Tipoff is set for 11:15 a.m. ET.

Can France stay perfect?

The other undefeated team in action on Sunday? That would be France, which has ridden star Gabby Williams and a stifling defense to impressive wins over Canada and Nigeria. Now it’s gunning for a perfect 3-0 record (and the ability to avoid the U.S.-Germany winner until a hypothetical gold-medal game) against an Australia team that needs a win to assure itself of a spot in the quarterfinals. Lauren Jackson and Co. currently sit in third, and while there’s still a path forward with a loss, the Aussies won’t want to leave things to chance as they look to erase the memory of a disappointing eighth-place finish in Tokyo.

Who moves on and who goes home?

How wide-open is the women’s field still? All eight teams playing on Sunday are still alive for a quarterfinal spot. The U.S., Germany and France are all safe, but after that, chaos reigns. Belgium-Japan will serve as a de facto elimination game, the loser going home and the winner keeping hope alive of sneaking in via one of the two third-place spots. In Group B, meanwhile, Australia, Nigeria and Canada can all finish in second, third or fourth.

