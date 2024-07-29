Basketball preview, July 30: Wemby, Giannis back in action, Canada battles Australia

After the women took center stage in Olympic basketball on Monday, it’s the men’s turn on Tuesday, July 30, with four games on tap that will go a long way to determining whether some of the biggest stars in the sport — from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Victor Wembanyama to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more — will be moving on to the knockout rounds. Here’s what to watch for.

SEE MORE: Canada’s RJ Barrett following in father’s footsteps at Paris Olympics

What to watch for in Olympic basketball: July 30

Can Giannis get Greece back on track?

It was a frustrating opener to group play for the Greek Freak, who did everything he could to try and carry his team to a win over Canada only to fall just short in the game’s final minute. Next up: a matchup with Spain, coming off its own loss to Australia, at 5:00 a.m. ET. If Antetokounmpo is going to keep his first Olympic appearance from being a short one, a win here is crucial, as neither team here can afford to start 0-2 in group play.

This isn’t your older brother’s Spanish squad — no Gasol brothers or Ricky Rubio walking through the door — but it’s long on shooting and old-school craft, and Greece will have to give its superstar a bit more help than it did over the weekend to pick up a victory.

Men’s basketball: Group A standings Points Differential Australia 2 12 Canada 2 7 Greece 1 -7 Spain 1 -12

SEE MORE: How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Can Australia work more international magic?

The Dunkaroos may not be chock full of household NBA names, but they’ve got more talent than you think — and more importantly, they’ve figured out how to win on the Olympic stage, as they showed in a physical victory over Spain over the weekend. With point-forward Josh Giddey fully unleashed, the ageless Patty Mills terrorizing teams on the perimeter and the uber-talented Dyson Daniels on the wing, this team won’t be a fun matchup for anyone. (Just ask Luka Doncic, who the Aussies blitzed en route to a bronze medal in Tokyo.)

All of which makes them a fascinating test for a Canada team with its sights set on a gold-medal run. It wasn’t the most seamless debut against Greece, particularly on the offensive end, and this will be another early test of just how serious the Canadians are about challenging the U.S. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doing his usual work in the clutch and RJ Barrett looking like his best and most decisive self, the tools are all here, and Australia won’t stress Canada’s relative lack of size the way Giannis did. Still, there’s a lot about Team Canada that remains unknown, and Jamal Murray was oddly invisible in the opening game. Tip is set for 7:30 a.m. ET.

SEE MORE: How to watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the 2024 Paris Olympics

What will Victor Wembanyama do for an encore?

It’s hard to imagine a more impressive debut than what Wemby put up in France’s win over Brazil: 19 points, nine rebounds and some highlights that seemed to defy the laws of physics.





Which raises the question: What could possibly be next? France draws Japan on Tuesday, a team which, in addition to always producing fun, free-wheeling games — it allowed 97 points and hoisted 34 3s in an opening loss to Germany — also happens to feature the smallest player in the men’s basketball tournament: point guard Yuki Togashi. Even if Japan can’t keep this one competitive into the second half, at least we can hope for at least one possession in which Togashi gets switched on to Wembanyama. Tip is set for 11:15 a.m. ET.

Men’s basketball: Group B standings Points Differential Germany 2 20 France 2 12 Brazil 1 -12 Japan 1 -20

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.