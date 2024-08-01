Basketball recap, Aug. 1: Satou Sabally’s huge game helps Germany stay perfect vs. Japan

The women’s tournament finishes up its second round of group play on Thursday, Aug. 1, with four games on tap including a huge clash between the U.S. and reigning EuroBasket champions Belgium.

Women’s Group C: Germany 75, Japan 64

It wasn’t nearly as pretty as the opening blowout of Belgium, but Satou Sabally‘s 33 points helped Germany grind out a tough win over Japan on Thursday to move atop Group C at 2-0.

Neither team cracked 40% from the field in what was a tough, physical, defensive-minded game. But on a day in which hardly any baskets came easy, Sabally was the difference for the Germans, pouring in a tournament-high 33 points on 11-of-17 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep.

This Japanese team thrives on chaos, pushing the pace and getting up as many 3s as it can. But while it succeeded in mucking things up against a more talented team, it simply couldn’t get enough shots to fall; Japan finished just 9-of-30 from deep, including a 3-of-10 effort from Saki Hayashi.

Germany held a slight lead throughout, taking a six-point edge into the halftime break and stretching it to as much as 12 in the fourth. Japan cut it back down to five on a Hayashi 3 with 90 seconds remaining, but two Alexis Peterson free throws salted things away.

Germany’s win sets up a huge showdown with the U.S. in the final round of group play on Sunday, Aug. 4; if the Americans win on Thursday afternoon against Belgium, that game will be for all the marbles in Group C. Japan still has a path to advance to the quarterfinals as a third-place team, but they’ll need to beat Belgium on Sunday and get some help.

