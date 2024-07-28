Basketball recap, July 28: South Sudan earns historic first Olympic win

Basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics is officially off and running, and we’ve got four more games on tap on July 28 — including debut of the U.S. men’s team and the start of the women’s tournament. Follow along for all the action, beginning with a bit of history.

Men’s Group C: South Sudan 90, Puerto Rico 79

FULL BOX SCORE

South Sudan’s journey to its first Olympic Games is storybook stuff: The world’s newest nation, having only gained independence in 2011, the Bright Stars were ranked 62nd in the world entering last year’s FIBA World Cup but punched their ticket to Paris as Africa’s top-performing team.

And now they’re officially in the win column. Star Carlik Jones led five players in double-figures with 19 points as the South Sudanese caught fire down the stretch to turn a nip-and-tuck game into a relatively stress-free finish.





Puerto Rico got off to a sizzling start, with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado erupting for 19 points in the first half. But Alvarado went down with an ankle injury just before the break, and while he returned early in the third quarter, his team struggled to recapture its rhythm.

South Sudan held Puerto Rico to just 25 points in the second half, using its considerable frontcourt length to make life difficult on Puerto Rico’s other lead guard, Tremont Waters, who went 6-for-19 from the field. South Sudan also had an 18-10 advantage on the offensive glass, helping to overcome a so-so shooting performance from the field.

Group C figures to run through the U.S. and Serbia, but this win gives South Sudan a puncher’s chance of pulling an upset and sneaking through to the knockout round. It will face Team USA on Wednesday, July 31, in a rematch of a wildly entertaining exhibition in London earlier in July. Puerto Rico, meanwhile, will look to rebound against Serbia also on Wednesday.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.