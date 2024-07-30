Basketball recap, July 30: Giannis, Greece on the brink after second straight loss

The men’s basketball tournament takes center stage on July 30, with four games of pool play highlighted by names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Follow along here for a breakdown of all the action as it happens.

Men’s Group A: Spain 84, Greece 77

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing all he can, but it still might not be enough to get Greece out of pool play. As was the case against Canada, the Greek Freak was a one-man wrecking ball in this one. And as was the case against Canada, it wasn’t quite enough to get Greece over the hump.

Antetokounmpo dropped 27 points, 18 in the second half, on 12/17 shooting, rampaging to the rim almost at will despite dealing with three or four Spanish defenders on every possession. But his teammates didn’t pick up the slack, shooting a combined 19-53, or just 35.8%.

Spain, on the other hand, shot the lights out, going 15-of-31 from deep. The Spanish hit 7-of-9 3s in a huge second quarter, outscoring Greece 28-13 in the period to take a commanding double-digit lead into halftime.

From there, it was simply a matter of holding on. Giannis came alive in the second half almost through sheer force of will, even tying the game midway through the fourth quarter with a ferocious coast-to-coast slam.







Every time Greece made a push, though, Spain had an answer, usually from Rudy Fernandez (3-of-6 from deep) or Santi Aldama (a team-high 19 points). Spain immediately went on an 8-0 run following Giannis’ slam, and while another Giannis three-point play cut the lead back down to three with less than a minute to play, Greece simply had too many empty possessions late — including some in which Giannis never even touched the ball.

The loss puts Greece in a tough spot to advance, although teams do still get one point for a loss. Greece currently sits on two points, guaranteed to be in last place at the end of the day regardless of the results of Canada-Australia later this morning. A win against the Aussies on Friday is a must if Greece hopes to advance, and even that might not be enough.

