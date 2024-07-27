Basketball running recap, July 27: Australia holds off Spain in physical opener

Day one of the 2024 Paris Olympics marks the first day of the men’s basketball competition, with four games on tap across Groups A and B. With the deepest and most talented field in the history of the Games, this year’s tournament promises to be thrilling — and Australia and Spain got us started with a rollicking (and at times chippy) opener.

Group A: Australia 92, Spain 80

Sharing a group with Canada and Greece, Australia faces an uphill climb just to make it to the knockout rounds. But the defending bronze medalists made a strong opening statement at Pierre Mauroy Stadium on Saturday morning, leading nearly wire-to-wire against a feisty Spain team to start their Games off with a crucial win.

The Aussies started off white-hot, with Josh Giddey going full point-forward mode and spraying the ball around to Patty Mills, Dyson Daniels and Jock Landale for easy looks. Australia racked up 31 points in the opening period — a gaudy number given the 10-minute quarters in international basketball — to take a 10-point lead into the second.

To its credit, Spain never went away, crashing the glass with abandon and knocking down just enough shots from the perimeter — Santi Aldama and Sergio Llull combined to go a whopping 10-20 from deep — to hang around. After trailing the entire first half, Spain managed to snag its first lead on an Aldama 3 midway through the third. But Australia immediately delivered a response, hitting consecutive treys as part of a 15-3 run to regain control of the game. The Spanish would keep things competitive, cutting the lead back down to as little as four points with five minutes remaining, but cold shooting and some clutch shot-making from Mills, Jack McVeigh and others salted the game away.

Australia needs Giddey to be its offensive engine in this tournament, and the newest Chicago Bull delivered in the opener in a big way. He led the team in minutes and stuffed the stat sheet, posting 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and even knocking down two of three from long range. Landale was also a force, leading all Aussies in scoring with 20 points on 9/14 shooting, while Mills chipped in 19 of his own.

Aldama led the way for Spain with 27 points, but he, Lull and Willy Hernangomez were the only Spanish players in double figures.

Tough matchups await both of these teams in their next games on Tuesday. Australia has a date with Canada, while Spain faces Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Greece.

