Beach volleyball preview, July 29: Watch out for U.S. on Day 3

The U.S. teams of Miles Evans/Chase Budinger and Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss will highlight the men’s and women’s beach volleyball competition on July 29th.

Budinger, a former NBA player who retired from professional basketball after 400 games, is joined by UC Santa Barbara product Evans. The pair will be making their Olympic debut vs. France. They entered the Paris Olympics ranked No. 13 in the world.

Kloth and Nuss impressed in their Paris beach volleyball opener when they defeated Canada’s Heather Bansley and Sophie Bukovec in straight sets. The former LSU Tigers entered the Games as gold medal contenders and will face a tough test vs. Australia on Monday.

Other matches to watch Monday include the men’s contest between Sweden and Qatar. The Swedish team is comprised of 22-year-old phenoms David Åahman and Jonatan Hellvig. This duo has refined a jump set strategy that gives them options to attack on the second or third touch, which is proving difficult for opposing teams to defend. Qatar, which is represented by Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, won the bronze medal in beach volleyball in Tokyo.

On the women’s side, the Switzerland team of Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner is set to take on Spain’s Daniela Alvarez Mendoza and Tania Moreno Matveeva. Hueberli was named the best blocker at the 2019 World Championships and is considered one of the best blockers in the world. The pair is pursuing the second-straight Swiss podium at the Olympics.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of Monday’s schedule.

Men’s and women’s volleyball schedule for July 29th:

Men’s preliminary round:

Pool A:

Itay (Nicolai/Cottafava) vs. Australia (Carracher/Nicolaidis) at 3am EST

Sweden (Ahman/Hellvig) vs. Qatar (Tijan/Younousse) at 2pm EST

Pool F:

Netherlands (Boermans/De Groot) vs. Spain (Gavira/Herrera) at 4am EST

France (Krou/Gauthier-rat) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger) at 10 am EST

Women’s preliminary round:

Pool B:

China (Xue/Xia) vs. Canada (Bukovec/Bansley) at 5am EST

USA (Kloth/Nuss) vs. Australia (Clancy/Artacho) at 4p EST

Pool F:

Switzerland (Brunner/Huberli) vs. Spain (Alvarez/Moreno) at 6a EST

France (Richard/Placette) vs. Germany (Ludwig/Lippmann) at 3p EST

Pool D:

Canada (Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson) vs. Paraguay (Poletti/Valiente) at 9a EST

Latvia (Graudina/Samoilova) vs. Switzerland (Bobner/Verge-Depre) at 11a EST

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.