Beach volleyball quarterfinals preview: Breaking down Tuesday’s matches

The men’s and women’s beach volleyball quarterfinals continue on Tuesday from Eifel Tower Stadium with four matches.

Tuesday quarterfinals schedule:

Men’s matchups:

Germany (C. Wickler/N. Ehlers) vs. Netherlands (Y. de Groot/S. Boermans) at 11a ET

Brazil (E. Oliveira/DIEGO MARIANO LAN.) vs. Sweden (D. Ahman/J.Hellvig) at 12p ET

Women’s matchups:

Australia (M. Artacho del Solar/T. Clancy) vs. Switzerland (E. Bobner/Z. Verge-Depre) at 3p ET

United States (K. Cheng/S. Hughes) vs. Switzerland (N. Brunner/T. Hueberli) at 4p ET

Here is what you can expect in each match.

Germany vs. Netherlands

The Germany-Netherlands matchup will kick off the quarterfinal competition on Tuesday.

The German duo of Clemens Wickler and Nils Ehlers will play Netherlands’ Yorick de Groot and Stefan Boermans.

Both teams have delivered strong performances in the tournament so far.

This German pair entered the tournament known for their consistency and remain outside medal contenders.

Brazil vs. Sweden

This matchup is expected to be a showdown as the Sweden duo of David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig are the No. 1 ranked team in the world and will take on Brazil’s Evandro and Arthur.

Ahman and Hellvig are coming off of an incredible three-set win against Cuba. Sweden enters the quarterfinals riding the momentum of handing Cuba its one and only loss of the tournament.

At 22 years old, Ahman and Hellvig are phenoms of the sport. The two have refined an innovative jump set strategy that gives them increased options to attack on either the second or third touch, which is difficult for teams to defend.

Ahman and Hellvig will be tested by Brazil’s Evandro and Arthur, who only began playing together at the beginning of the 2023 season, after having years of experience with other partners.

Australia vs. Switzerland

Australia’s Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy will face off against Switzerland’s Esmee Bobner and Zoe Verge-Depre to open the women’s quarterfinals play on Tuesday.

Clancy and Artacho won silver at the Tokyo Olympics and have had a strong showing in Paris so far. Having also competed in Rio in 2016 (albeit with different partners), Clancy and Artacho bring valuable experience to this win-or-go-home matchup.

Bobner and Verge-Depre are rising stars in the sport and primed to give the Australians a fight in this quarterfinal.

United States vs. Switzerland

The United States-Switzerland matchup will wrap up the quarterfinal competition on Tuesday.

Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes are coming off of an epic win against Italy in the Round of 16.

Cheng and Hughes are 2023 world champions and strong contenders to win the U.S. its fifth gold medal in the last six editions of Olympic women’s beach volleyball.

The U.S. will face Switzerland’s Nina Brunner and Tanja Hueberli, who are two-time European champions. They have been the strongest European team in recent years and, bolstered by Hueberli’s elite blocking ability, will certainly pose a challenge for the U.S. duo.

