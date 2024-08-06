Beach volleyball quarterfinals preview: Breaking down Wednesday’s matches

The men’s and women’s beach volleyball quarterfinals continue on Wednesday from Eiffel Tower Stadium with four matches.

Wednesday quarterfinals schedule:

Men’s matchups:

Spain (P. Herrera Allepuz/A. Gavira) vs. Norway (A. Mol/C. Sorum) at 3p ET

Qatar (C. Younousse/A. Tijan) vs. USA (A. Benesh/M. Partain) at 4p ET

Women’s matchups:

Spain (D. Alvarez/ T. Moreno) vs. Canada (B. Wilkerson/M. Humana-Paredes) at 11a ET

Brazil (D. Lisboa/ A.P. Silva Ramos) vs. Latvia (T. Graudina/A. Samoilova) at 12p ET

Spain vs. Canada

The Spanish duo of Daniela Alvarez Mendoza and Tania Moreno Matveeva will open the beach volleyball competition for the day against Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes.

Spain mounted a stellar comeback in its last game against the Netherlands. What the might lack in experience, they make up for in talent and chemistry.

The Canadian team are riding high off of a huge upset against the U.S. duo Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss on Monday. Wilkerson has consistently established herself as one of the best players in the tournament.

Canada lost in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics and will look to keep its medal hopes alive vs. Spain.

Brazil vs. Latvia

The Brazilian duo of Duda Lisboa and Ana Patricia Ramos will take on Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka.

Brazil is the best team in the world and they easily defeated a veteran Japanese team on Monday.

Latvia is coming off of a three-set in against Germany but will face a very tough test against the Brazilian duo.

Spain vs. Norway

The Spanish duo of Pablo Herrera Allepuz and Adrian Gavira will face Norway’s Anders Mol and Christian Sorum to open the men’s competition on Wednesday.

In its last outing, Spain comfortably defeated Poland. But the Spanish will face a tough test against the defending gold medalists in Norway.

Norway is arguably the best team in the world and they are riding high off of a dominating victory against Team USA’s Miles Evans and Chase Budinger in the Round of 16.

Herrera and Gavira are the longest-tenured team in men’s beach volleyball and will put up a strong fight against the favorites in Norway.

Qatar vs. USA

The Qatar team of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan will take on Team USA’s Andrew Benesh and Miles Partain in the second men’s game of Wednesday’s beach volleyball tournament.

Qatar is the defending bronze medalists and topped No. 1 Sweden earlier in the tournament. The duo delivered an impressive performance against Chile to reach this point and are one of the hottest beach volleyball teams right now.

Americans Andy Benesh and Miles Partain, the youngest U.S. men’s beach volleyball team ever to compete in the Olympics, will aim to slow down Qatar. The U.S. is riding high following a convincing victory against Italy in which they ran their option offense to perfection.

Though Qatar has consistently reached the quarterfinals over the last year, they rarely progress much farther — giving the U.S. an opportunity for victory.

