Beach volleyball recap, Aug. 2: Japan breezes past Lithuania

Japan faces Lithuania in the women’s beach volleyball tournament – Credit: Getty Images

Men’s and women’s beach volleyball competition continued on Friday at the Paris Olympics at Eiffel Tower Stadium. Below are the details from each match.

Women’s Pool E: Lithuania vs. Japan

The Japan women’s team of Akiko Hasegawa, Miki Ishii handily defeated the Lithuanian team of Monika Paulikiene, Aine Raupelyte, 2-0, to open the beach volleyball competition on Friday.

Japan came out strong and won the first set, 21-11, going 14 of 20 on the attack.

The Japanese maintained that control against Lithuania in the second set, jumping out to a commanding 15-4 lead. Hasegawa and Ishii dominated and won the second set on an ace serve, 21-5.

Japan recorded two blocks and four aces in the match to earn its first victory as a pair. Hasegawa and Ishii will await the results of other matches to determine whether they will advance.

Lithuania drops to 0-3 on the tournament and has been eliminated.

