Beach volleyball recap, Aug. 3: Germany cruises past Poland

Men’s and women’s beach volleyball competition continued on Friday at the Paris Olympics at Eiffel Tower Stadium. Below are the details from each match.

WOMEN’S STANDINGS

MEN’S STANDINGS

Germany vs. Poland

It has been a stunning tournament for German duo Nils Ehlers/Clemens Wickler, who continued their undefeated streak with a emphatic victory over Poland Saturday.

The first set started out tight, with both teams trading blows early in the match. Poland even took the lead halfway through the first set, going up 15-12, but it was Germany who found their groove late in the set, powering back to win the first set 21-19. Their momentum carried into the second set, where the German duo coasted to victory, holding the Polish pair to just 15 points.

With their victory, the Germans sit at the top of Pool C with three wins in three matches, and will be strong contenders heading into the knockout rounds. Poland sits in second in the group, having suffered just this one loss.

RESULTS

